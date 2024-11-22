Kannur (Kerala) [India], November 21 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a female police officer was hacked to death allegedly by her husband at Karivellur in Kerala's Kannur district on Thursday, said the police.

The deceased, identified as Divyasree, is a Civil Police Officer (CPO) at the Chandera Police Station in neighbouring Kasaragod district.

Her husband, Rajesh, is currently absconding. Divyasree's father, Vasu, sustained serious injuries while trying to intervene, the police added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

