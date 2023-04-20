New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) The Fertilizers Secretary in the central government, Arun Singhal, was appointed as the Director General of the National Archives of India on Thursday.

His appointment comes as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre.

Also Read | Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Auspicious Day May Present a Pleasant Surprise for Gold Buyers.

Singhal is a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of the secretary, department of fertilizers, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers as Director General, National Archives of India, Ministry of Culture, reads the order.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Teen Stabbed to Death by Ex-Girlfriend's Brother, Her Lover in Shastri Park.

Prior to Thursday's order, Mugdha Sinha, joint secretary in the Ministry of Culture, was holding the charge of the director general of the National Archives of India, in addition to her own duties, after an order was issued by the Ministry of Culture on Tuesday.

The National Archives of India (NAI) is an attached office under the Ministry of Culture.

The NAI is headed by the director general who is assisted by deputy directors looking after various divisions like records, records management, administration, training, publication, library, conservation, digitisation, etc, according to the NAI website.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)