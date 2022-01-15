Kohima, Jan 15 (PTI) Nagaland on Saturday reported 59 new COVID-19 cases, 100 less than the previous day, pushing the caseload to 32,834, an official of the health department said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 703, with no patients succumbing to the disease for the eighth consecutive day.

Nagaland now has 404 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,495 people have recovered from the disease, including 15 in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus recovery rate has decreased to 92.87 per cent from 92.99 per cent on Friday, the official said.

Altogether 1,232 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states to date.

As many as 16,014 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been inoculated in Nagaland till Friday.

A total of 13,65,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 7,73,407 people in the state thus far, the official said.

