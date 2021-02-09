Noida (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) A team of officials from Film Bandhu, the Uttar Pradesh government's nodal agency for film production-related facilities, will visit the site of the proposed new Film City near Noida on Wednesday, according to officials.

The delegation will review the work progress at the site with officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), they said.

"The Film Bandhu team along with UP Film Vikas Parishad chairam Raju Srivastava will visit the Film City site at Sector 21 of the Yamuna Expressway to review the progress of the project and later hold a meeting with local officials," a YEIDA official said Tuesday.

The Film City, an ambitious project of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is being planned on 1,000-acre land along the Yamuna Expressway in YEIDA's Sector 21, according to officials.

An area of 1,000 acres has been earmarked for the film city project of which 220 acres would be commercial and the remaining 780 acres industrial.

The proposed film city will be just six kilometres from the upcoming international airport in Jewar and 12 kilometres from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, according to officials.

Chief Minister Adityanath had on September 18 directed YEIDA to submit its proposal to the state government for establishing a film city.

