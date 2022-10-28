Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) The authority to finalise the schedule for pending elections to several municipal corporations in Maharashtra lies with the State Election Commission (SEC) and there is no basis to reports that the polls will be held in January next year, the office of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday.

Elections to 27 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and 25 zilla parishads in the state, are due.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "There is no basis to the reports that civic polls would be held in January next year. A case is pending before the Supreme Court and after its verdict on it, the State Election Commission will decide the schedule for the civic polls."

The civic bodies that have completed their tenure are currently being governed by the state-appointed administrators, it said.

"The issue of holding elections to civic bodies is entirely in the hands of SEC," the statement said,

