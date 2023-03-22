New Delhi, March 22: Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday presented a Rs 78,800 crore budget in the Delhi Assembly for the financial year 2023-24.

The Delhi government's budget size for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800 crore and Rs 69,000 crore in the previous year. This was the first time that Gahlot presented the budget after getting charge of the finance department following the resignation of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case. Delhi Budget 2023: 29 New Flyovers Being Constructed, 1,600 E-buses to Be Inducted by End of this Year, Says FM Kailash Gahlot.

Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot Presents Budget in Delhi Assembly:

"I would have been happier if it this budget was presented by Manish Sisodia who is like my elder brother. The budget is an expression of expectations and aspirations of the people," Gahlot said in his budget speech.

The minister said the budget is dedicated to a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi. This is the ninth consecutive budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Delhi Budget Resubmitted to Home Ministry for Approval, Says Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot.

"Every possible help will be given to the MCD to remove the three mountains of garbage in Delhi. We will connect all colonies to the sewer network. Increase capacities of sewage treatment plants to clean Yamuna river," he said.

