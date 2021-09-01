Ghaziabad, Aug 31 (PTI) The Masuri Police in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh have lodged an FIR against Dasna Devi temple priest Swami Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Hindu women, a senior official said on Tuesday.

A purported video clip of the priest circulating on social media shows him sitting inside the premises of the temple and making obnoxious comments on the relationship of Hindu women with the people of another religion, Superintendent of Police (rural), Ghaziabad, Iraj Raja said.

The FIR has been registered under section 505-1(C) (intent to incite), 509 (insult the modesty of any woman), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, Raja said.

Legal action would be initiated after completion of investigation of the matter, the officer added.

The priest was booked by police following a direction from National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma.

In a tweet, Sharma had asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to lodge an FIR and arrest the priest.

