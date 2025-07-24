Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): FIR has been registered against four people in the Daund firing incident, police said.

Pune Rural ASP Ganesh Biradar said that Baba Saheb Mandekar, Ganpat Jagtap, Chandrakant Marmik and an unknown person have been named in the FIR.

"On 21st July, between 10.30 and 11.30 pm, four people were sitting there for a party at the Ambika Kala Kendra. When the party was about to end, they opened fire in the air. This news has been going on social media for the last two days. An FIR has been registered. Four people are named in the FIR are Baba Saheb Mandekar, Ganpat Jagtap, Chandrakant Marmik and an unknown person. Further investigation is underway," police official said.

Earlier, Sharad Pawar-led NCP leader and MLA Rohit Pawar had raised serious allegations regarding a recent firing incident in Daund taluka of Pune district, claiming that a relative of a sitting MLA from the ruling party was involved in the episode. He also accused the police of being under political pressure and attempting to suppress the case.

Taking to social media platform X, Rohit Pawar stated, "A young woman was injured in a shooting incident at an art centre in Daund by the brother of a ruling MLA from Pune district. Instead of identifying the culprits behind the indiscriminate firing, the police are reportedly working under pressure to hush up the matter."

He further questioned whether justice would be served. "Will action be taken against the accused? Or will he go unpunished just because he belongs to the ruling party? What kind of power play is this? The police must act impartially and uphold the law, without bowing to political influence," Pawar added.

The incident occurred on Monday night between 10:30 and 11:00 PM at the New Ambika Kala Kendra, an art centre located in Wakhari, Daund Tahseel of Pune district, during a dance performance. According to reports, the brother of a ruling party MLA allegedly opened fire inside the premises, leading to chaos and injuries. A young woman was reportedly hurt in the incident. (ANI)

