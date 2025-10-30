Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 30 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Fire and Emergency Department in Udhampur averted a potentially disastrous fire from spreading to a large stack of stubble (cattle fodder) near the busy Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

According to officials, the fire, which broke out on Wednesday afternoon, posed a serious risk to vehicles passing through the area but was brought under control swiftly.

The Assistant Director of Fire and Emergency Department, Udhampur-Reasi, Sarvesh Langer, speaking to ANI, said, "A fire call was reported in the afternoon in the Tharad area, where a fire broke out in dry grass. We mobilised fire tenders from the Udhampur Fire Station to the scene and brought the fire under control."

"Without quick action, a panic situation could have developed," he added.Meanwhile, to prevent stubble burning in Haryana, authorities in Karnal district have taken strict action against violators.

Agriculture Deputy Director Dr Wazir Singh, on Thursday, said, "We have received about three active fire locations, and we have taken action against these three locations. FIRs have been filed, and fines have been collected," Singh said.

Adding further, Singh said, "So far, a fine of Rs 45,000 has been collected from seven farmers, and we have been issuing red entries for seven farmers, preventing them from selling their paddy in the market for the next two seasons, as per government regulations... The maximum number of cases is from the Garonda subdivision, followed by the Assandh and Karnal subdivisions."

"We started planning two to three months ago. The district administration has deployed more than 750 officers to the field, who go among the farmers and provide them with information about crop exposure and preventative measures... Any farmer who wishes to purchase agricultural machinery is also receiving a 50% subsidy," the Agriculture Deputy Director stated. (ANI)

