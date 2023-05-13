Kochi, May 13 (PTI) A fire broke out at a building inside the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) park here on Saturday. It was not clear whether anyone got trapped inside the building, police said.

Over 10 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the blaze which engulfed the building at around 6.30 PM today. The first and the second floor of the building caught fire, police said.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted by Maharashtra Police in Posh Hotels With Bhojpuri Actress-Model in Pune, Three Arrested.

Further details awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)