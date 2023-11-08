New Delhi, November 8: Two people, including a three-year-old child were injured in a fire that broke out a residential building in Kabir Nagar Kadampuri in the national captial early Wednesday. The fire was reported at around 3:15 am at a three-storey building and apparently it broke out inside an electricity meter board, fire officials said.

The child and a 25 year old man who sustained injuries were rushed to a hospital. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire department personnel managed to douse the blaze. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in a Factory in Bawana Industrial Area, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Some domestic items and vehicles were burnt in the fire. Meanwhile, earlier this week, a massive fire broke out at a factory in the Bawana industrial area of Delhi. No casualties were reported in the incident.

