A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Delhi’s Bawana Industrial Area on Saturday, November 4. At least 20 fire tenders were rushed to spot to bring the blaze under control. Officials said that the fire was at the ground and first floors of the two-storey building. No one was injured in the blaze. Thane Fire Video: Blaze Erupts at Chemical Godown in Bhiwandi, Footage Shows Raging Flames and Thick Cloud of Smoke.

Delhi Fire

#WATCH | A massive fire broke out in a factory in Bawana industrial area of Delhi today. 20 fire tenders rushed to the site. No injuries or casualties reported. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/xDq1crdieA — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

