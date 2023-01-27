Residents of the building rush out following the fire (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): A level 2 fire broke out at the RA Residency Tower in the Dadar East area of Mumbai, said BMC in a statement.

The incident was reported at around 8.30 pm on Thursday night following which fire tenders were pressed into service.

Fire broke out in the 42nd floor of 44 storied building.

The overnight operation of dousing the flames continued till 4 am in the morning of January 27. No injuries have been reported yet, said BMC.

As per the latest reports, the fire has been doused.

The residents of the high-rise building were seen rushing out of the building as fire engulfed it and fire-fighters went inside to bring the situation under control.

According to BMC, the building fire fighting system is not in a working condition and currently cooling operation is underway in the residency tower.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

