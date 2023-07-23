Meerut (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) Two policemen suffered burns after a fire broke out at a police station in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh and triggered a cooking gas cylinder explosion on Saturday evening, a senior police officer said.

Citing eyewitnesses, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said the fire began at an electric switchboard and spread.

Also Read | Online Gambling Fraud: Nagpur Businessman Loses Whopping Rs 58 Crore in Internet Gambling, Cops Recover Rs 14 Crore Cash and 4 Kg Gold From House of Accused.

Shortly afterwards, a gas cylinder pipe caught fire and the cylinder exploded and the fire spread further.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Girl Expelled From Private School for Radicalising Students Against Muslims in Meerut.

Two policemen sustained burns on their face and hands. They were first admitted to a nearby hospital, from where they were referred to Meerut for treatment.

The SSP said that both the policemen are out of danger.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)