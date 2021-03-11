Latur, Mar 11 (PTI) A major fire erupted at Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd's (MSEDCL) 33 KV substation at a village in Latur district on Thursday morning, which affected the power supply in the region, officials said.

The incident occurred at Yerol village in Shiroor Anantpal tehsil around 8 am due to a short circuit and caused damage to the tune of Rs 60 lakh, its senior officials said.

This sub-station supplies power to domestic consumers as well as agriculture pumps in 15 villages in the area, sources said.

The sub-station caught fire due to sudden a rise in power pressure. As sparks fell on the transformer, the fire spread rapidly and clouds of black smoke enveloped the area.

On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel from Udgir, Latur and Nilanga rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control, the officials said.

MSEDCL's chief superintendent engineer of Latur district, Dilip Bhole, said that power supply to domestic consumers will be restored by Friday morning, but it will take two days for the supply to agricultural pumps in the region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)