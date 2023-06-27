Thane, June 27: A fire broke out at a restaurant in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday morning, a civic official said. There was so far no report of any casualty in the blaze which erupted at around 5.30 am at 'Kath N Ghat' restaurant located in Panchpakhadi area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. After being alerted, local firemen and disaster management cell team rushed to the spot.

Three fire engines and water tankers were pressed into service and efforts were still on to bring the blaze under control, the official said. Thane Fire Video: Blaze Erupts at 'Kath N Ghat' Hotel, Firefighting Operation Underway.

Fire at 'Kath N Ghat' Hotel in Thane

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A fire broke out in 'Kath N Ghat' hotel in Thane. 4 fire engines are present at the spot. No injuries have been reported. Efforts are underway to douse the fire. pic.twitter.com/UF6TvIa0O3 — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.

