A fire broke out in Thane's 'Kath N Ghat' hotel on early Tuesday morning in Maharashtra. A video from the incident shows firefighters present at the spot, attempting to enter the hotel premises in an effort to bring the fire under control. No casualties or injuries are reported yet. Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Godown in Silphata, Pics and Video Show Flames and Clouds of Smoke.

Blaze Erupts at 'Kath N Ghat' Hotel in Thane

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A fire broke out in 'Kath N Ghat' hotel in Thane. 4 fire engines are present at the spot. No injuries have been reported. Efforts are underway to douse the fire. pic.twitter.com/UF6TvIa0O3 — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

