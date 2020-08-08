New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A fire broke out after an LPG cylinder exploded in south Delhi's Tigri area on Saturday, officials said.

According to fire officials, they received information about the incident from Tigri JJ camp at 7.07 pm.

Also Read | Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad Says He Won't Apologise for Kashmir Remarks despite Dip in Trade with India: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

Eight fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, they said.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | 'Imagine Coronavirus Before 2014, Could We Have Imposed Lockdown When 60% Population Was Defecating in Open? PM Narendra Modi Asks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)