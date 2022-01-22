Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): A level three fire broke out at a 20-storeyed Kamala building near Mumbai's Bhatia hospital in Tardeo on Saturday morning.
A total of 13 fire engines are present at the spot to douse out the fire.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
