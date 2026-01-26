New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday thanked President Droupadi Murmu for hosting her as the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi.

von der Leyen drew on the ideological similarities between democracy in Europe and India and the shared commitment to shaping a new world order.

In a post on X, she said, "Thank you for hosting us on Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu. Thank you very much for your warm welcome. Europe and India are the world's largest democracies, committed to working together to shape a new global order. This is why we are here to take our partnership to new heights."

"The display of the flags of the EU, the EU Military Staff, and our maritime missions ATALANTA and ASPIDES at India's Republic Day is a powerful symbol of our deepening security cooperation. It will culminate tomorrow in the signature of our Security and Defence Partnership," she added.

von der Leyen called it her honour to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

In a post on X, she said, "It is the honour of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations. A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure."

India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path.

After the parade and after seeing off the President and the visiting foreign dignitaries, Prime Minister Modi kept with his custom of walking along the Kartavya Path.

He was seen waving to the spectators who had gathered to witness the Republic Day parades.

At the end of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu, along with Republic Day Parade Chief Guests, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, also known as 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak,' as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

