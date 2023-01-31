Lucknow, Jan 31 (PTI) A person died in a fire that broke out at a battery charging centre under a prominent gym in the Badshahnagar area of the city, a fire department official said.

The fire broke out around 5.45 pm.

Total 17 persons present in the gym were rescued by the fire brigade personnel.

"A battery charging shop located under a private gym caught fire probably due to short-circuit or over heating. A number of batteries were getting charged, when the fire broke out," Chief Fire Officer of Lucknow Mangesh Kumar told PTI.

A labourer working in a shop sustained burn injuries. He was sent to a hospital, where he died, he added.

The deceased has been identified as Ashwani Pandey (35).

