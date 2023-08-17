New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Delhi's Bawana area late on Wednesday night, officials said.

Following the information firefighters rushed to the spot and started the operation to douse the fire.

A fire department official said, "Total of 30 fire tenders are working to extinguish the fire. Six of the staff also suffered injuries in the operation, and efforts were underway to douse the fire."

Earlier, three fire personnel sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out in a plywood factory in Lucknow, officials said. The fire was brought under control after several hours, officials said.

Three firefighters identified as Navneet Kumar, Manvendra Singh, and Ashish Kumar Pandey sustained burn injuries and the three are currently undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.

Deputy Inspector General Jugal Kishore Tiwari visited the injured firefighters in hospital and inquired about their condition. Meanwhile, the cause of the blaze is being ascertained. (ANI)

