Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A fire broke out on a coastal shipping boat in the Visakhapatnam Port Trust West Q5 berth on Sunday, an official said.

The BD51 ship from Chennai reached the port at Visakhapatnam on Saturday night. This coastal ship is used to transport crew into ships.

Also Read | France's Presidency Confirms Killing of Six French Nationals by Gunmen in Niger: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

Staff who noticed smoke coming from the ship's cabin room during Sunday afternoon informed port firefighters.

They arrived in the field immediately to avoid an accident. The port management said no one was injured in the accident and there was no property damage as it was a minor accident. (ANI)

Also Read | Assam: Free Oximeter, Medicines For COVID-19 Patients in Guwahati Who Opt to Stay in Home Isolation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)