Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Commercial Building in Barakhamba Road Area, No Casualty Reported (Watch Videos)

New Delhi, December 21: A massive fire broke out at a commercial building in New Delhi's Barakhamba Road area on Thursday afternoon, officials said. They said that the fire broke out on the eleventh floor of the building. A video shows a thick cloud of smoke emanating out of the building. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties in the blaze, they added.

According to the Delhi Fire Services Department, a fire call was received from Gopaldas Bhawan regarding the fire between 12: 56 and 12: 57 pm on Thursday. Upon receiving the information, fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the scene and started the operation to bring the situation under control. Delhi Car Fire Video: Driver Jumps Out of Burning Vehicle As It Goes Up in Flames in Mahipalpur.

Delhi Fire

#WATCH | Fire fighting underway, occupants of Gopaldas building evacuated following a fire incident on the 8th floor of the building today The building is located on Barakhamba Road in Connaught Place, Delhi pic.twitter.com/B1s2ixGzwT — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

#WATCH | Fire incident in Gopaldas building located on Delhi's Barakhamba road; Fire tenders rushed to the spot Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/DtaoojyOxU — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

"Fire incident in Gopaldas building located on Delhi's Barakhamba road; Fire tenders rushed to the spot, and an operation to control the fire is on," officials said. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)