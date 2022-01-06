New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) A fire broke out at Lajpat Rai market opposite the Red Fort here early on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No casualties have been reported, they said.

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out at Delhi’s Lajpat Rai Market in Chandni Chowk, 12 Fire Tenders Rushed to the Spot.

A call about the fire at Lajpat Rai Market was received around 4.43 am and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said.

The fire has been doused and the cooling process is underway, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Records 26,538 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths in 24 Hours; Reports 144 Omicron Infections.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)