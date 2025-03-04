Pune, Mar 4 (PTI) Fire broke out in the godown of an electric bike company in the Katraj area of Pune on Tuesday, a fire official said.

There was no report of injuries in the blaze that erupted in the afternoon, the official said.

Thick plumes of smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the unit.

He said seven water tankers were dispatched to the scene, and efforts are underway to douse the blaze.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

