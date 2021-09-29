Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29 (ANI): A fire broke out at an electronics workshop in Bengaluru late on Tuesday night.

The incident took place at Rajshree Electronics in the Vinobha Nagar area of the city. Fire tenders rushed to the spot on getting information and doused the flames. Police also reached the site.

According to Bengaluru Police, no casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will be done. (ANI)

