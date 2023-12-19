Dhemaji (Assam) [India], December 19 (ANI): Properties worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in a massive fire at the Jonai Migom Dolung area in Assam's Dhemaji district on Monday evening.

According to local police, there was no report of any casualties in the incident.

Also Read | ‘Janata Darshan Programme’ Fraud: Two Fraudsters Arrested for Running Yogi Corporation of India in Gorakhpur, Dupe People on Pretext of Speeding Pending Govt Work.

The fire broke out at a godown in the area and properties worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire.

Later, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team and fire fighters rushed to the area and brought the situation under control.

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Nine-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Attacked by Big Cat On Her Way to Farm in Bijnor.

Earlier in the month, at least six passengers escaped unhurt after a car caught fire in Assam's Kamrup district, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on National Highway 27 at Nunapar near Rangia in Kamrup district.

A police officer of Kamrup district confirmed that the passengers of the vehicle escaped unhurt in the incident. "Fire caught the vehicle due to a technical problem," the police officer said.

An eyewitness said that the vehicle was damaged completely in the incident. "We had tried to douse the flames, but the vehicle damaged completely," the eyewitness youth said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)