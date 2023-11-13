New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): A fire broke out at a house in the East of Kailash area in South Delhi last night, said officials on Monday.

As soon as the information was received, fire tenders reached the spot and brought the blaze under control.

No casualties or injuries have been reported, said the Delhi Fire Department.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, investigation is underway, officials said.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

In another fire incident, a blaze engulfed a warehouse in the Sadar Bazar area of North Delhi on Sunday night, officials said.

According to the police, information about the fire was received late in the night in a warehouse located in Deputy Ganj. Following the information, a team of police and fire department rushed to the site and started the operation to douse the fire.

"A fire brigade team of more than 100 personnel worked hard on the fire throughout the night to bring the situation under control," Delhi fire department officials said.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. (ANI)

