Kanpur, November 13: In a shocking incident, two youths posing as online food delivery boys looted cash and jewellery worth Rs 23.50 lakh from a businessman’s house in Kanpur when they found that the daughter was alone at home. Narendra Gupta, a grocery businessman living near Akash Ganga Vihar Colony, Ahirwan, Chakeri, said that he had gone to the market for shopping with his wife Rashmi and younger daughter Navya. During this time, his elder daughter Nyasa was alone at home. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 24-Year-Old Man Arrested in Ballia on Charges of Abduction, Rape of 19-Year-Old Woman

The two accused posing as online food delivery boys reached their home on the pretext of delivering an order. Nyasa refused to take the order but the youths forced their way into the house. The accused placed a screwdriver on the daughter's neck and threatened to kill her. Frightened, the daughter gave the keys of the locker to the accused, after which the robbers took away Rs 3.50 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh kept in the locker. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Two Youths Run Over by Train While Watching World Cup Match on Mobile Phones in Kanpur

When the couple reached home late at night, the daughter informed them about the incident, after which they reported the matter to the police. Police reached the spot and investigated but instead of registering a case of robbery, the police registered a report of theft. Police station in-charge Ashok Kumar Dubey said that action is being taken after registering a report on the basis of the victim's complaint.

