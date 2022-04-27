Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): A major fire broke out in a workshop of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) in Shimla late Tuesday night.

The incident took place in HRTC's Dhali workshop.

According to Shimla Municipal Corporation, the bike broke out due to an electrical short circuit. Fire tenders are at the spot. However, no injury has been reported.

"We are trying to control the fire. No injury has been reported. It will be doused shortly. The fire broke out due to an electrical short," said S Chauhan, Deputy Mayor, Shimla Municipal Corporation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

