Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): A fire broke out at an incense stick manufacturing factory in the Kavi Nagar Industrial Area of Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

According to an official, no casualty in the incident has been reported.

"A fire broke out at an incense stick manufacturing factory in the Kavi Nagar Industrial Area in Ghaziabad. At around 7 am, information was received at PS Kotwali. Five fire brigades from Kotwali Fire Station were dispatched. The fire brigades from Vaishali and Noida were also rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The basement, first, and second floors were gutted in the fire, fire officials said in a statement.

Further investigation is underway.

The fire was brought under control with the help of the local police force and fire brigade team. (ANI)

