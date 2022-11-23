Kolkata, Nov 23 (PTI) A fire broke out at an auditorium in the city's Bagbazar area on Wednesday evening when a play was being staged, officials said.

The audience at Girish Mancha included Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Ganguly and Judge Biswajit Basu, they said.

Though nobody was injured in the blaze, three fire tenders took almost an hour to douse the flames, a senior official of the fire department said. "The cause of the blaze is yet to be known. Investigation is underway,” he added.

