Visual from fir at Mahrashtra's Thane (Photo/ANI)

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): A fire broke out at Ansari marriage hall in Bhiwandi, Thane on Sunday evening, said the Municipal Corporation.

No injuries have been reported so far, added the municipal corporation.

Also Read | New COVID-19 Variant Omicron Forces UAE Expats To Cancel Holiday Plans to India.

Some vehicles in the vicinity were charred in the fire.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Fake Job Racket Offering Work From Home Busted by Delhi Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)