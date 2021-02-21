Dhenkanal (Odisha), Feb 21 (PTI) A major fire broke out at the grid substation of Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd in Dhenkanal district on Sunday, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty in the incident in which a 315-MVA transformer caught fire.

At least 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

"About 6,000 litres of foam and 1 lakh litres of water were used to douse the blaze," they said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI

