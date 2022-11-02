Saharanpur, November 2: A 50-year-old man was charred to death in a fire that broke out a paper mill godown on Wednesday here, police said. The fire broke out at Star paper mill's godown located in area under Sadar Bazar police station at around 2 am, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said.

Lal Bahadur, a godown employee, who was sleeping in the middle of some paper bundles got trapped inside and died, police said. The fire was brought under control after seven hours of efforts, he said. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at a Restaurant in Prashant Vihar Area; Fire Tenders Present at Spot.

Paper worth several crores of rupees were also destroyed in the blaze, the SP said. Haryana: Fire Breaks Out in Auto Parts Manufacturing Company in Gurugram's Bilaspur Industrial Area.

At the time of the incident also, a large number of workers were on duty in the mill, Tada said, adding the cause of the fire is being investigated.

