A massive fire broke out at a hotel in Manali, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday night, causing significant damage to the property. Flames engulfed the building, and thick smoke was visible from a distance, creating panic among nearby residents and tourists. The local fire department quickly responded, deploying multiple fire tenders to the scene. Firefighters battled for hours to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjacent structures. Thankfully, no casualties or injuries have been reported, as guests and staff were evacuated promptly. Videos of the incident showing the intensity of the flames have been widely shared on social media. Authorities are urging hotels to conduct regular safety checks to prevent such incidents in the future. Pune Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Scrap Godown in Hadapsar, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Manali Hotel Fire

STORY | Himachal: Fire breaks out at hotel in Manali, no casualty reported READ: https://t.co/7N4XOtTZn0 VIDEO: (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/vVheJvH8b0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 7, 2024

