Noida, April 12: A massive fire broke out at a restaurant in Noida sector 18, said officials on Friday. No casualties or injury to anyone were reported in the incident, they added. Upon receiving the information, firefighters rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations. The fire was doused by the efforts of the team. Noida Fire: Major Blaze Erupts At Sector 32, Videos and Photos Show Raging Flame and Smoke.

Restaurant Fire

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out in a shop in Sector 18, Noida. Two fire tenders arrived at the spot and brought the fire under control. pic.twitter.com/dBsBFk01A4 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2024

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on April 10, a fire broke out on the third floor of Sunrise Green Society, Ahinsa Khand 1 in the Ghaziabad district. Greater Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Flat in Supertech Eco Village 2 Housing Society Due to Faulty AC (Watch Video).

According to Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Rahul Kumar, the surrounding flats were saved from the blaze. However, household items in the flat on the third floor were damaged due to the fire. "No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident," informed the official.

