New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a tent godown in Delhi's Maidan Garhi area, officials said.

According to the officials, eight fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the blaze.

Assistant Divisional Officer of Delhi Fire Service Rajesh Kumar Shukla said that no casualties have been reported in the incident.

"We received a fire call at 8.10 pm on Wednesday. The team immediately rushed to the spot. The fire is under control. No causality has been reported. An operation to douse the fire is underway," ADO Shukla told ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

