Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 22 (ANI): A massive fire broke out on Wednesday in the furniture market located in Sector-56 in the border area of Mohali and Chandigarh.

The incident took place at 4 pm and several shops were hit by the blaze.

Police and fire brigade vehicles reached the spot immediately.

The cause behind the fire is still unknown. (ANI)

