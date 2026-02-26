Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], February 26 (ANI): In a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling, Telangana police seized 408.185 kilograms of ganja valued at approximately Rs 2.05 crore and arrested four persons involved in the illegal transportation.

Acting on reliable information, teams from Chunchupalli Police Station and the CCS conducted vehicle checks within the limits of Chunchupalli Police Station early in the morning.

Also Read | Viral Video of Mallikarjuna Muttava Kissing Minor Girl in Front of Parents Sparks Outrage; Self-Styled Godman Booked Under POCSO.

During the check, a two-wheeler and a lorry were stopped for inspection.

As per the release, a lorry was travelling from Kothagudem towards Khammam when it was intercepted. Upon checking the container, police found 408.185 kg of ganja being smuggled in 16 bags concealed under coconut fibre bundles. The total value of the seized contraband is estimated to be around Rs 2.05 crore.

Also Read | Kochi Honey-Trap Horror: Differently-Abled Man Brutally Assaulted After He Refuses To Have S*x With Woman He Met on Instagram, Suffers Spinal Injuries; 4 Arrested.

According to police, the ganja was loaded between coconut fibre bundles in a forest area located about 20 kilometres from Chintoor before being transported. During the investigation, four persons were arrested by the Chunchupalli police for illegally transporting the contraband.

The arrested accused have been identified as Suryavanshi Santosh (29), an auto driver and resident of Telgaon village in Gevrai Mandal of Beed district, Maharashtra; Mohammed Umar (29), a lorry driver from Manpurpurmafi village in Pabajpur Kalan, Pakchara, Sant Kabir Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, who was driving the container; Debrata Chakrabarti (25), a coolie from M.V.96, Kalimela Mandal in Malkangiri district; and Naratham Roy (25), a resident of MV 75, Manyamkonda village in Motu Mandal, Malkangiri district, Odisha. The latter two were assisting in the transportation of ganja.

Police seized 408.185 kg of ganja packed in 80 packets, a lorry, a bike and four mobile phones from the accused.

Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police B Rohit Raju said that since January 2025, the district police have seized 6,688 kg of ganja worth Rs 33 crore 44 lakh in about 84 cases. He added that FIRs have been registered against three persons involved in ganja cases and they have been sent to jail.

"The properties of three more people have also been confiscated and the police are preparing a list to register FIRs against some more people," he said.

The SP specially congratulated Kothagudem CCS Inspector Ramakanth, SIs Praveen and Rama Rao and staff, as well as Chunchupalli SIs Ravikumar and Ima and their teams for their efforts in apprehending the accused and seizing the contraband.

Further investigation is underway, and cases will also be registered against those involved in purchasing and selling the seized ganja, police said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)