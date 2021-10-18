New Delhi, October 18: A fire broke out in a cloth shop in the Gandhi Nagar area of the national capital on Monday morning.

A fire fighting official, who is present at the spot, said that no casualties have been reported.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on October 18, 2021: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Metro Cities.

"A total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the site," he added. Fire dousing operations are underway.

More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)