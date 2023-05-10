New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): A fire broke out at a slum behind DPS Mathura Road, near Nizamuddin Police Station on Wednesday, said Delhi Fire Department officials.

According to officials, a fire call was received at around 5:03 pm.

"As many as six tenders rushed to the site. The fire is under control now," said Fire department officials.

However, no injuries have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)