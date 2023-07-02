New Delhi, July 2: A major fire broke out in a three-storey building near a Gurudwara in East Delhi's Jheel Khurenja on Sunday, officials said.

According to the fire department, they got a call about the incident at around 11 a.m. The official said that soon after getting the call they sent four fire tenders to the spot. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Plastic Godown in Tikri Kalan, Huge Flames Visible For Kms As Rescue Operations Continue (Watch Videos).

"This is a three-storey building. Fire is on all the floors. We are trying to bring the fire under control. The local police are also assisting us," said the official. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Godown in Tikri Kalan Area, 25 Fire Engines At The Spot (Watch Video).

The official said that the cause of the fire was not yet known. The official said that there was no casualty as of now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2023 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).