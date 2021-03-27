Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) A fire broke out in a five- storeyed building in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area on Saturday morning, a fire brigade official said.

The fire broke out in the basement of Gammon House, a commercial building on Veer Savarkar road around 6 am, the official said.

Eight fire engines and seven water tankers were rushed to the spot, he said, adding there are no reports of any casualty.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said. PTI

