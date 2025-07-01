New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) A fire broke out in a four-storey building in Delhi's Seelampur area early on Tuesday.

However, no casualty has been reported.

According to an official of the Delhi Fire Services, the department received a call at 2.32 am, informing about fire in a building in Chauhan Banger. The authorities rushed seven fire tenders to the spot.

"The building had a jeans showroom on the ground floor and rest floors were residential. The fire was controlled by 8.05 am," the officer said.

