Thiruvananthapuram, May 9 (PTI) A fire broke out at the 'North Sandwich Block' of the Secretariat complex here Tuesday morning.

The fire erupted near the office of Industries Minister P Rajeeve, located on the third floor, Cantonement police here said.

"The blaze started in the AC unit in the area and an electrical short circuit was suspected as the reason," a senior officer told PTI.

No casualty was reported and the blaze was contained within some minutes by the fire force personnel who rushed to the spot, they said.

However, it is yet to be confirmed whether any files were destroyed in the fire, he added.

