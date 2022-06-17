Noida, Jun 17 (PTI) A fire broke out in a factory in Noida on Friday evening, prompting rescue and relief operations at the site, officials said.

The factory is located in the Sector 7 of the city and firefighting is underway, a police official said.

"Water tenders were rushed to the location immediately and police deployed in the area as firefighters continued efforts to douse the flames," the police official said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualty due to the episode.

Further details awaited.

