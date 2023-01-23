Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) A small fire broke out in the ballroom on the second floor of Raj Bhavan here on Monday evening, a fire department official said.

No one was injured in the blaze which broke out at around 7.48 pm, he said.

One fire tender was pressed into service which took around 5 minutes to douse the fire caused mainly due to electrical short circuit, he said.

"It was because of an electrical short circuit. It was doused within minutes," he said.

