Fire breaks out in NG Royal Park in Mumbai. (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): A major fire broke out in the NG Royal Park, a housing complex in Kanjurmarg in Mumbai on Monday.

A Mumbai Fire Brigade official stated that the situation is marked as level 2 which indicates that there is significant danger to the area.

He also stated that no injury in the incident has been reported so far and all the residents were evacuated from the place.

Around 10 fire tenders are present at the spot.

The fire is under control.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

